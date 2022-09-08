DEWITT — The DeWitt Town and Country Garden Club met Aug. 22 at Lincoln Park and then carpooled to Delwood Flowers LLC, which is owned and operated by Joshua Bauer at the edge of Delmar.
Bauer gave the group an informative and wonderful presentation of his operation, seeds to share and a fresh cut flower for each of the ladies. Old and new business were discussed and also the 2022 Clinton County 4-H Fair Flower Show, that was sponsored by the DeWitt Town and Country Garden Club.
The next meeting will be 10 a.m. Sept. 19 in the DeWitt Community Library meeting room. The program will be “Forming and Peopling of the Land That Became Iowa,” presented by Chuck Jacobsen, interpretive naturalist with the Clinton County Conservation Board. Hostesses will be Jean Passig and Kathy Goddard.
Anyone with questions or interested in attending as a guest can contact Janis Harbison at (563) 210-2085 or Donna Yoerger at (563) 605-1730.
