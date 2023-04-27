DEWITT — The DeWitt Town and Country Garden Club had its first meeting of the year April 17 at the home of Dave and Mary Meyer, of rural Camanche.
Both Dave and Mary are Clinton County Master Gardeners and spoke about their spring blooming garden full of hundreds of daffodils, their vegetable garden and birds and wildlife that visit often.
The meeting was called to order by President Janis Harbison, with 15 members and one visitor present. Minutes of the November meeting were read, the treasurers’ report was given and old and new business was discussed. The new club banner was displayed and is ready for use at the fair in July.
New members were welcomed and daffodils were provided by Dave and Mary for all.
The DeWitt Town and Country Garden Club will meet at Harbison’s home, 1020 14th St., DeWitt, at 10 a.m. May 15. The group will be decorating clay pots with the craft of decoupage. Bring a pair of scissors; all other materials will be provided. For more information, call Harbison at (563) 210-2085. Lunch will also be provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.