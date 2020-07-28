The Central DeWitt Performing Arts Center will receive $1,500 from the Iowa Arts Council after being named one of 173 recipients across the state.
Nearly $2 million was dished out among the recipients of a grant program hosted by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.
The CDPAC’s share will go toward the Quad Cities Holiday Brass concert scheduled for December.
The grant funding comes through several programs overseen by the department’s divisions: the Iowa Arts Council, the State Historical Society of Iowa and Produce Iowa, the state office of film and media production.
