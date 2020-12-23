CLINTON — The Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center will be closed Friday for Christmas, but will reopen Saturday to welcome the new year.
Funtime Saturday, at 10:30 a.m., and Saturday Special, 2-4 p.m., will feature the program Welcome 2021, said Director Sarah Lind. Children of all ages and their grown-ups can make celebration shakers to take home and use to usher in the new year.
Participants will also be invited to be a part of the Discovery Center’s New Year’s Eve video project. The video will emphasize positive things that families experienced this year despite the challenges that 2020 brought, Lind said.
The video will air on the children’s museum’s Facebook page on New Year’s Eve.
A membership to the children’s museum makes a great holiday gift, said Lind. Members receive free admission with unlimited visits for one year, discounts on birthday parties and gift shop purchases and special member-only pricing for enrollment classes.
Call the Discovery Center at 243-3600 for that last-minute gift. An Association of Children’s Museums Reciprocal yearly membership, which provides half-price admission at more than 300 children’s museums across the country, is $125. Family memberships for up to six people at a single address are $95 each per year.
Grandparent memberships for grandparents and up to six grandchildren per visit are $85 each.
Individual memberships are $50 each, and Registered In-Home Child Care Provider memberships for an adult and up to six children per visit are $100.
The Discovery Center has two private party rooms available for rent for birthdays and other occasions, Lind said. Each is themed with murals and each has a kitchenette for service and tables and chairs for seating. Party hosts may serve any food they would like.
Rental of the room for two hours includes admission to the children’s museum for the host family and party guests. For complete information and scheduling availability, contact the Discovery Center.
The Discovery Center is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and from 2:30-5 p.m. On Sundays, the Discovery Center is open 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Museum admission is $4 per person ages 2 to 64, $3 per person ages 65 and older, free for children one and younger, and free for members of the children’s museum.
Properly worn face masks are required for everyone ages 2 and older. Guests are asked not to bring in food or snacks to be eaten during general playtimes.
The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South in Clinton.
