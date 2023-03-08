CLINTON — This week at the Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center, it’s all about getting ready for the 35th annual Omelet Breakfast set for March 26.
Funtime Friday & Saturday – Make Placemats for the Omelet Breakfast
This Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11, the Funtime Friday & Funtime Saturday program will feature decorating placemats for guests to use at the upcoming Omelet Breakfast fundraiser. Boegel’s Men’s Wear (and Ladies, Too!) has donated paper perfect for placemats, and all they need are some friendly decorations. At Funtime Friday & Funtime Saturday, children and grown ups will be encouraged to use their art to create pictures and welcoming messages on the placemat paper. The decorated placemats will be used to set the tables for the many people expected at the breakfast.
The Funtime program begins at 10:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and is a free activity with museum admission.
Upcoming Funtime Friday & Funtime Saturday programs include:
March 17 and 18 – St. Patrick’s Day Rainbow Science
March 24 and 25 – Let’s Go Fly A Kite
March 31 and April 1 – Celebrate Spring
Saturday Special – More Paws & Claws
Every Saturday at 2 p.m., the Discovery Center offers a hands-on program for children and families. This week, guests will be invited to decorate placemats for the upcoming Omelet Breakfast Fundraiser. More than 300 placemats will be needed to accommodate breakfast eaters.
The Saturday Special art program is free with museum admission and no registration is required.
Upcoming Saturday Special programs include:
March 18 – St. Patrick’s Day Rainbow Science
March 25 – 4th-Saturday LEGO Challenge
April 1 – Celebrate Spring
The 35th annual Omelet Breakfast Fundraiser will be held at the Discovery Center, on Sunday, March 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., hosted by the board of directors of the non-profit children’s museum. All proceed will go to support Learning Through Play and the many educational programs offered to children and families.
The omelet breakfast returns to a sit-down and dine-in event with the option to carry out meals if desired. The back portion of the children’s museum will be turned into a restaurant complete with a buffet line and seating in the party rooms, which are hand-decorated with murals.
Guests also have the option to take their food to go, and organizers want people to know that Styrofoam containers will not be used. For the second year, the Discovery Center will use carry-out food containers made of bagasse, a rigid and functional natural material made from the fibers of the sugar cane stalk. Bagasse is compostable and will biodegrade in 30 to 90 days in composting conditions leaving behind no toxic residue and creating nutrient-rich compost instead.
Cooking the omelets will be a team of special volunteer chefs comprised of local elected officials and community leaders. They will be joined by a team of more than 25 other volunteers working to make the preliminary planning and event production a success.
The menu includes omelets made to order from select ingredients, sausage links, pancakes both regular and gluten-free, and pastries. Drinks will be served to those wishing to dine in and include coffee, juice, and milk.
The ticket price includes admission to the children’s museum for the day, and guests are invited to stay and play after their meals. It is a great opportunity to explore the local children’s museum and learn about this favorite local attraction.
Tickets for the 35th annual Omelet Breakfast are available at the Discovery Center, Clinton National Bank locations in Clinton and Camanche, Déjà vu Furniture and Accessories, and Clinton Printing. Cost is $15 for adults and teens, and $8 for children ages 12 years younger.
The Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center is located in at 332 Eighth Ave. South. It is open five days per week: Wednesdays, 12:30-5 p.m.; Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Admission is $5 per person for ages 2 to 64, $4 per person for ages 65 and older, free for children one year and younger, and free for Discovery Center members. Annual memberships are available at the museum.
