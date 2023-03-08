Steven Deluhery holds bags he decorated to hold carry-out orders for the 35th annual Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center’s Omelet Breakfast Fundraiser to be served March 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Clinton children’s museum. This year marks a return to dining in, although carry-out orders will still be available. Children will do more decorating of bags and placemats this week, in preparation. For tickets or more information, contact the Discovery Center at 243-3600.