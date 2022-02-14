DES MOINES — Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson recently released the names of students eligible for the Fall Semester Dean’s List.
Erica Evers, of Clinton, was named to the list. Her area of study is Realtime Court Reporting.
Charlene Paarmann, 81 of DeWitt, died Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Genesis DeWitt. Funeral is 11 AM Saturday, February 19th at Grace Lutheran Church DeWitt. Visitation 9-11 AM at the church. Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family.
John G. Williams, 62 of Clinton, died Sunday, February 13th. A gathering of family and friends will take place from 1:00 to 2:00 PM on Friday, February 19th at the Pape Funeral Home. Services will begin at 2:00.
Larry Wilkins, 83, died Feb. 11, 2022. Funeral is at 1 pm Friday, Feb. 18th at the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home in Fulton. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 4-7 on Thurs. Online obit www.bosmarenkes.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.