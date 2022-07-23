CLINTON - The Vince Jetter Community Center will host its annual Back 2 School event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at Clinton Park.
The park is located at the corner of South Fourth Street and Third Avenue South. There will be face painting, Extreme Hip Hop with Tiffany Harris, fun events for the whole family and hot dogs, chips, cookies and water for all.
Donations such as food, door prizes and school supplies are needed for this event to be successful. If you would like to make a donation, call 242-3022.
Donations can be dropped off at Chiropractic Works, 232 Fourth Ave. South.
