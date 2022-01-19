DUBUQUE — DuTrac Community Credit Union announces its academic scholarship applications will be accepted now through March 25. Scholarship application forms are available at all 13 DuTrac branch office locations and online at DuTrac.org.
For 2022, up to seven, $1,000 non-renewable scholarships will be awarded to qualified students who plan to attend an accredited community college, trade school, technical college or university. DuTrac’s Academic Scholarship Program is available to graduating seniors who are members in good standing for at least one year with DuTrac.
Scholarship applications are evaluated based on the following criteria: applicant’s involvement in curricular and extracurricular activities, scholastic achievement, as well as the grammar used and content of either a short written essay or video created in response to a question posed by DuTrac.
The question can be found at DuTrac.org.
High school students should contact their high school guidance office or DuTrac with further questions or for assistance in completing the scholarship application.
Scholarship winners will be announced in May.
