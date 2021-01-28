DUBUQUE — DuTrac Community Credit Union has announced scholarship applications are now available for the 2021 Academic Scholarship Program.
The forms are available at all DuTrac Community Credit Union locations or go to www.DuTrac.org. Applications must be submitted by Friday, March 26, 2021.
Under the program, up to 11 (six $500, two $750, and three $1,000) non-renewable scholarships will be awarded to qualified students who plan to attend an accredited community college, trade school, technical college or university.
DuTrac’s Academic Scholarship Program is now available to graduating seniors who are members in good standing for at least one year with DuTrac.
The scholarships will be awarded based on curricular and extracurricular activities, scholastic achievement, and a short essay or video on “When planning to obtain additional education after high school, no matter where in the world you attend, you can take DuTrac and its services with you. Which DuTrac services, and helpful information, will you need, and possibly require, as you start post-secondary education?”
Interested high school students should contact their high school guidance office or DuTrac Community Credit Union for further assistance in completing the scholarship application and program honors. Scholarship winners will be announced in May.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.