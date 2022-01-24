IOWA FALLS - One hundred thirty-six students were named to the Fall 2021 Dean's List at Ellsworth Community College. Local students named to the list include:
Bellevue: Teresa Paulsen
Clinton: Lauren Brennan
Maquoketa: Sydney Clark
LuluBelle "Lou" Marie Turner, 86, of Clinton, IA, passed away Saturday at West Wing, DeWitt. Arrangements are pending at Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory.
HARBOUR BEACH [mdash]On Sunday, January 9, 2022, Daniel Gerlach, husband and father of two, passed away at the age of 65 from cancer. Dan was born on July 28, 1956 in Preston, Iowa to Gene and Eleanor Gerlach. On December 19, 1989, he married Marie Hill. Dan was preceded in death by his fath…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.