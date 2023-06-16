Johnson named to Graceland University's President's List
LAMONI — The honor roll lists for Graceland University's 2023 spring term have been announced. Megan Johnson, of Clinton, has been named to the President's List.
SNHU announces Winter 2023 President's List
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2023 President's List:
• Joshua Wheeler, of Erie, Illinois.
• Christopher Atkinson, of Clinton.
Local students graduate from Central College
PELLA — Central College recognized 222 graduates during Commencement 2023. Local graduates include:
• Carson Boyer of Sterling, Illinois, who earned a bachelor's degree majoring in kinesiology.
• Garrett Finley of DeWitt, who earned a bachelor's degree majoring in communication studies.
• Megan Muur of Morrison, Illinois, who earned a bachelor's degree majoring in communication studies.
• Nathan Rahn of Chadwick, Illinois, who earned a bachelor's degree majoring in business management.
• Benjamin Crist of Galena, Illinois, who earned a bachelor's degree majoring in biology.
Atwater Named to SNHU Dean's List
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Tonya Atwater, of Charlotte, has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's Winter 2023 Dean's List.
Hubbart participates in Undergraduate Research Festival
IOWA CITY — Ryann Hubbart, of Clinton, was one of more than 100 current University of Iowa students to participate in the 2023 Spring Undergraduate Research Festival, an event staged annually by the Iowa Center for Research by Undergraduates. All students involved in mentored research or creative work are invited to present their work.
Hubbart's poster/presentation was in the topic area of Social Sciences and titled "Imagining Settler Colonial Decolonization in South Africa: Debates Between African Nationalism and Non-Racialism in the Movements Against Apartheid 1940-1980".
University of Iowa annual accounting award winners announced
IOWA CITY — Twenty-three students enrolled in the Henry B. Tippie College of Business at the University of Iowa received annual awards presented by the Department of Accounting.
Kira Price, of Clinton, received the Department of Accounting Outstanding Junior Award, which is presented to the outstanding junior accounting major.
Mount Mercy University students named to Spring 2023 Dean's List
CEDAR RAPIDS — Several local students were named to Mount Mercy University's Spring 2023 Dean's List. They include Rylie Mussman of Clinton, Rylee Capesius of LaMotte, Amber Schroeder of Maquoketa, and Tiara Munoz and Zoey Paone of Sterling, Illinois.
Lemke named to Spring 2023 Dean's List
INDIANOLA — Lexy Lemke, of Clinton, has been named to the Spring 2023 Dean's List at Simpson College. Lemke qualified for the academic honor by earning a grade-point average of between 3.70 and 3.99 during the semester.
Noah Smith named to Spring 2023 President's List
INDIANOLA — Noah Smith, of Clinton, has been named to the Spring 2023 President's List at Simpson College. Smith qualified for the academic honor by earning a 4.00 grade-point average during the semester.
Palumbo earns Central Methodist University Dean's List Honors
FAYETTE, Mo. — The office of Central Methodist University Provost Rita Gulstad announced recently the students included on the Spring 2023 Dean's List. Elizabeth Jo Palumbo, of Morrison, Illinois, was among those who earned recognition by the university.
