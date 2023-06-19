Wehde accepted into Wartburg's Teacher Education Program
WAVERLY — Tarah Wehde has been accepted into the Wartburg College Teacher Education Program.
Wehde, of Clinton, had to demonstrate effective reflective components in teaching and complete several other requirements to be considered for the program.
Admission to the Teacher Education Program allows students to begin professional education courses in their field.
Local students named to Wartburg College Dean's List
WAVERLY — Wartburg College has recognized 442 students who were named to the 2023 Winter/May Term Dean's List. Local students on the list include:
Camanche: Nathan Lorenzen
Delmar: Bethany Witt
DeWitt: Brody Condon, Rachel Green and Caden Ridgley
Elizabeth, Illinois: Case Harmston
Preston: Liviah Johnson
Polo, Illinois: Tucker Mumford
