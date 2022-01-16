Dunn named to UT Martin Chancellor's Honor Roll
MARTIN, Tenn. — The outstanding academic achievements of undergraduate students at the University of Tennessee at Martin have been honored with publication of the Fall 2021 Chancellor’s Honor Rolls for the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, College of Business and Global Affairs, College of Education, Health, and Behavioral Sciences, College of Engineering and Natural Sciences and the College of Humanities and Fine Arts.
Eric K. Dunn, of Clinton, has earned Highest Honors.
To be eligible for the Chancellor’s Honor Roll recognition at UT Martin, a student must take at least 12 hours of credit (pass-fail courses are not included) and achieve a 3.2 (B) grade-point average based on a 4.0 scale. Students can make the Chancellor’s Honor Roll with honors (3.2 through 3.49), high honors (3.5 through 3.79) or highest honors (3.8 through 4.0).
Clarke announces Fall 2021 Dean's List
DUBUQUE - The following students were named to the Dean’s List at Clarke University for the Fall 2021 semester.
Andrew: Lucy Urbain
Bellevue: Luke Beauchamp, Emma Kelchen, Giana Michels and Rebecca Schroeder
Clinton: Olivia Gossard
La Motte: Jenna Gremmel, Parker Lippstock and Andrew Swartz
Maquoketa: Jordan Turney
Morrison, Illinois: Peyton Tegeler and Lauren Vos
The list recognizes full-time Clarke students who have earned a 3.65 grade-point average or above, on a 4.0 scale, with a minimum of 12 graded hours.
SNHU announces Fall 2021 President's List
MANCHESTER, N.H. - Southern New Hampshire University has announced its Fall 2021 President's List. Students named to the list are:
Elisabeth Ibsen of Lowden
Kayla Mizlo and Jessica Adams, of Erie, Illinois
Tyra Haag of Milledgeville, Illinois
Kassandra Girkin of Prophetstown, Illinois
Dillan Tanner of Rock Falls, Illinois
Trent Scott of Savanna, Illinois
Nichole Schuldt and Corrinne Gale, of Sterling, Illinois
