Local student named to the fall 2021 Dean's List at Aurora University
AURORA, Ill. – Aurora University has named the following students to the Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester.
Fulton, Illinois: Andrew Schrader, Accounting, Finance.
Morrison, Illinois: Taylor Schauff, Social Work.
Rock Falls, Illinois: Karli Fischbach, Nursing; Kylie Fischbach, Business Administration, Marketing; Logan Flynn, Nursing; Nichole Lilly, Business Management; and Kody Velazquez, History, Secondary Education.
Sterling, Illinois: Rainbow Allen, Criminal Justice, Psychology; Samuel Brown, Criminal Justice, Psychology; Brayden Everly, Social Work; and Jessica White, Criminal Justice.
Erbst named to Dean’s List at Luther College
DECORAH - Navia-Ayauna Erbst, of Calamus, has been named to Luther College's 2021 fall semester Dean’s List.
6,700-plus Huskers named to fall Deans' List
LINCOLN, Neb. - More than 6,700 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Deans' List for the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year. Local students on the list are:
Polo, Illinois: Mckenzie Dusing, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education.
DeWitt: Maddison Peterson, junior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations, and sports media and communication.
University of Iowa's Dance Marathon 28 pushes all-time total raised over $33 million
IOWA CITY - More than 900 current University of Iowa students participated in the 28th annual student-led Dance Marathon, generating more than $1.3 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.
The final tally raised by the students was $1,361,184, a total that pushed the amount of support generated by Dance Marathon over the course of its history to more than $33 million.
Local participants included Sydney Schutte of Camanche; Makenzie Glassburn of Prophetstown, Illinois; Haley Yutesler of DeWitt; Olivia Wessel of Long Grove; and Holly Smith of Milledgeville, Illinois.
"Dance Marathon will continue to create so many miracles for our families. I am so glad that we all got to be a part of it together. Thank you so much," said Anna Dodge, the executive director of "DM28," which transitioned to a virtual event just 30 days before DM's "Big Event" weekend, Feb. 4-5
Dance Marathon's "Big Event" is the celebration of UI students' year-round dedication to the children and families who have received treatment at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. Dancers and Dance Marathon leadership fundraise for 365 days to reach their individual fundraising goal.
Dance Marathon works to create special projects to provide emotional and financial support to families treated at the UI Stead Family Children's Hospital with an emphasis on pediatric cancer and bone marrow transplant patients. It committed $5 million of support to the construction of the UI Stead Family Children's Hospital where the 11th floor is named the University of Iowa Pediatric Oncology Unit.
In addition, Dance Marathon pledged $2.2 million to fund a Child Life Specialist Position to ensure patients are provided the emotional support they need.
Dance Marathon is the UI's largest student organization. It has raised more than $33 million since its first event in 1995. In addition to raising money, the event celebrates the lives of survivors and recognizes those lost.
Concordia University Wisconsin releases honor list
MEQUON, Wis. – Concordia University Wisconsin officials have released the Fall Honors List for the 2021-2022 academic year. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA. Among the area students named to the list are:
Camanche: Emily McElroy, Freshman.
Grand Mound: Jacob Diercks, Sophomore.
Wheaton College students named to Fall 2021 Dean's List
WHEATON, Ill. - Local students named to the Wheaton College Dean's List are Grace Johnson, of Erie, Illinois; Stephen Nolin, of Sterling, Illinois; Annika Reed, of Clinton; Hannah Stralow, of Morrison, Illinois; and Nancy Taylor, of Elizabeth, Illinois.
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee announces Dean's List
MILWAUKEE - The following local students have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Fall 2021 semester.
Savanna, Illinois: Jean Medenblik, Letters & Science Undergrad.
Sterling, Illinois: Ariana Rodriguez, Social Welfare Undergraduate.
