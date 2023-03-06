Fulton student honored at Lewis University
ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — Jay Dykstra of Fulton, Illinois, is among the more than 1,300 students honored on the Lewis University Dean's List for the 2022 Fall semester. Dykstra is studying aviation administration at Lewis University.
Thede honored at Minnesota State Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. — The Academic High Honor and Honor lists for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced. Taylor Thede, of Maquoketa, was named to the Honor List.
Trinity Christian College announces Fall 2022 Dean's List
PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. — In recognition of outstanding academic achievement, Trinity Christian College, Palos Heights, released the college's Dean's List for Fall 2022. Anika Wicker, of Morrison, Illinois, was named to the list.
University of Wisconsin Oshkosh announces midyear graduates
OSHKOSH, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin Oshkosh 58th midyear commencement at Kolf Sports Center recognized the accomplishments of students from all three of its campuses (Fond du Lac, Fox Cities, Oshkosh).
Gabrielle Snyder, of Lanark, Illinois, earned a bachelor's degree in business administration, management.
UW-Stevens Point undergraduates honored for scholastic achievement
STEVENS POINT, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,350 undergraduate students for attaining high grade-point averages during the fall semester of the 2022-2023 academic year.
Students who received honors include Katherine Henson, Morrison, Honors; and Samuel Janssen, of Sterling, Illinois, High Honors.
Local students make Carthage College Dean's List
KENOSHA, Wis. — More than 950 students qualified for the Fall 2022 dean's list at Carthage College. Local students include Danae Palmer and Carter Schlegel both of Sterling, Illinois; and Abigail Stichter and Brett VanDeWostine, both of Erie, Illinois.
