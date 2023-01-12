Norman named to Olivet Nazarene University dean's list

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Sara Norman of Fulton, Illinois, was named to the dean's list at Olivet Nazarene University during the recently completed fall 2022 semester.

To qualify for inclusion on the dean's list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade-point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.

Wartburg students named to fall dean's list

WAVERLY — Wartburg College has recognized 474 students who were named to the 2022 fall term dean's list. Local students include:

Charlotte: Cade Hughes

DeWitt: Brody Condon, Rachel Green and Talbot Kinney

Elizabeth, Illinois: Case Harmston

Morrison, Illinois: Allison Taylor

The list honors students who earned a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or above in at least four course credits during the term. Three of the four course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.

Kirkwood Community College announces dean's list honors

CEDAR RAPIDS — Kirkwood Community College has released its dean's list for the fall 2022 semester. These students have achieved a 3.3 grade-point average or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours at the college.

Kirkwood students from the area earning this distinction include:

Bellevue: Nick Hager, Max Jackson, Mac Kilburg, Jackson Mueller, Tyler Nemmers, Shayla Oster, Rachel Rowan, Beau Walgamuth, Jacob Whitmore and Gabby Williamson

Calamus: Alison Edens, Nina Gonzalez and Alyssa McElmeel

Camanche: Michael Delzell, Zach Erwin and Emma Holstein

Charlotte: Elizabeth Chambers and Isaac Trenkamp

Clinton: Kaitlyn Burken, Payton Luett, Sandi Marcos-Pachuca, Jake Munck, Joe Simpson, Sofia Tello and Eleanor Young

DeWitt: Lucas Burmeister, Alyssa Lampe, Ava Morris and Eve Schmitt

Delmar: Shawn Gilbert and Alyssa Koch

Fulton, Illinois: Shelby Hodge

Grand Mound: Caleb Banowetz and Trevor Yackle

Lost Nation: Dane Durkop

Maquoketa: Cameron Bendixen, Devin Buttz, Daniel Coyle, Savannah Dykstra and Ethean Nguyen

Miles: Keaton Wilson

Monmouth: Gracie Franzen and Breanna Milburn-Nesler

Preston: Porter Fuegen

Sabula: Neveah Hildebrandt

St. Donatus: Hunter Hasenbank

Savanna, Illinois: Jennah Magill

Sterling, Illinois: Isabelle Smith

Wheatland: Blaine Long, Clinton

UW-Whitewater announces dean's list

WHITEWATER — The following students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean's List for the 2022 fall semester.

Rock Falls, Illinois: Michael Berentes

Sabula: Lydia Coatney

Sterling, Illinois: Ryan Heffelfinger

Erie, Illinois: Tyler Holldorf

Pearl City, Illinois: Macie Kaney

Lanark, Illinois: Naomi Mullen and Emma Norton

Morrison, Illinois: Anna Rinker

Polo, Illinois:: Lauren Strauss

These students have demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade-point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.

