CLINTON — Eastern Iowa Community Colleges will host a series of public events to celebrate Black History Month. Join in on events at all of the EICC campuses to honor the impact and contributions Black men and women have made throughout history, and in education, religion and the arts. Each is open to the public.
Feb. 8: Black History documentaries will be showing all day in the Clinton Community College Auditorium, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton.
Feb. 9: History & Education. Learn more about Black inventors, scientists and leaders who paved the way for our future. Attend this public event from 1-2 p.m. in room 1501 (Entrance 9), Scott Community College (SCC) Main Campus, 500 Belmont Road, Bettendorf.
Feb. 16: The Black Church. Special guest The Rev. Frank R. Livingston, Mount Sinai Church of God in Christ, will discuss the role of the Black church. Join a question-and-answer session following his presentation. Attend this public event from 1-2 p.m. in room 1501 (Entrance 9). SCC Main Campus, 500 Belmont Road, Bettendorf.
Feb. 20: Showing of the thought-provoking documentary "13th" and observance of worldwide Social Justice Day. In this award-winning documentary, scholars, activists and politicians analyze the criminalization of African Americans and the U.S. prison boom. Join 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in the CCC Auditorium, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton.
Feb. 23: The Arts & Education. Celebrate Black History through music and dance performances, including Pattin’ Juba, an African American style of dance that involves stomping and clapping. Learn about Kadir Nelson’s illustrations of pride and soul, and Phillis Wheatley, the first published African American poet. The role of Historically Black Colleges and Universities will also be explored. Attend this event from 1-2 p.m. in room 133, SCC Urban Campus, 101 W. Third St., Davenport.
Feb. 27: Alexander Clark Lecture Series. Speaker Paul Finkelman will present "Alexander Clark: The Mississippi Valley's Most Important Civil Rights Leader" at 6 p.m. in the Muscatine Community College Student Center, 152 Colorado St., Muscatine. The event is in partnership with Alexander Clark Foundation, Stanley Center for Peace and Security, and the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine.
For more information about Black History Month events, visit eicc.edu.
