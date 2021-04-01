WHITEWATER, Wis. — Josie Ewers from Milledgeville, Illinois, earned a degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at winter commencement.
Ewers graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in environmental science.
Natalee M. Dieckman, 87 of Camanche, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at The Alverno. According to her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Further arrangements are pending with Pape Funeral Home.
