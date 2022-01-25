BOURBONNAIS, Ill. - Abigail Gray of Sterling, Illinois and Sara Norman of Fulton, Illinois have been named to the Fall 2021 Dean's List at Olivet Nazarene University.
Thomas Joseph Bennett, 72, of Grundy Center, IA, died January 23, 2022, at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital. The Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Go to www.bosmarenkes.com for service details.
Henry Nickolas Knudsen, 86, of Clinton, Iowa, passed away Saturday at his home in Clinton. Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting snellzornig.com.
LuluBelle "Lou" Marie Turner, 86, of Clinton, IA, passed away Saturday at West Wing, DeWitt. Arrangements are pending at Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory.
