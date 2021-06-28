FULTON, Ill. — First Reformed Church of Fulton will host a summer book club titled “Spiritual Secrets In The Rainforest” weekly in July and August at 510 15th Ave., Fulton.
Participants may attend at 10 a.m. Tuesdays or at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays as their schedule allows. Books are provided. The first morning session will be July 6 at 10 a.m. The first evening session will be July 7 at 6:30 p.m. The final sessions will be Aug. 24 in the morning and Aug. 25 in the evening.
This true story follows a team’s 17-year journey into South America and their discoveries that are relevant to Christians in North America today. While some people go to jungles in search of riches or natural resources, others go and end up finding answers to spiritual questions that are seemingly hopeless here at home. Over eight weeks, book club members will learn for themselves the hard-won spiritual secrets this team uncovered in the rain forest and begin to apply them to their life here and now. Participants will read the book and let it sink in the first two weeks. Then over the next six weeks they will dig into the lessons.
The club is free to attend.
For more information, call (815) 589-2203 or visit https://www.facebook.com/firstreformedfulton
