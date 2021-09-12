MAQUOKETA - Attend a Forestry Walk with Forester Kevin Oetken at 1 p.m. Sept. 19 at Blackhawk Wildlife Area.
Be prepared to walk one to two miles exploring the area and looking at an old timber harvest, a newer timber harvest, and the impacts from the derecho. Learn how to improve a timber lot and more about forest management. Participants will meet at the Blackhawk Wildlife Area parking lot. Come dressed for the weather.
For more information or to register for this event, contact Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email Tony@jacksonccb.com. Blackhawk Wildlife Area is located west of Maquoketa, off 138th Avenue.
