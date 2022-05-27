CLINTON – Camanche’s Speak Out Against Suicide organization held a celebration Tuesday for the four recipients of its scholarships this year.
Speak Out Against Suicide was created to eliminate stigmas and other negative judgements associated with suicide, depression and grief. Its board members work to increase awareness and offer support however needed. They do so from the organization’s headquarters at 1805 S. Washington Blvd. It was here, as well, that the board members awarded the scholarships. The recipients were chosen from a group of 22 applicants and received an award of $500 each, paid to the college of their choice. Those receiving scholarships were:
• Rachel Bennet, of Fulton High School, who plans to study psychology at Sauk Valley Community College.
• Rubie Blinkinsop, of Camanche High School, who has decided to attend Clinton Community College to study psychology and possibly become a therapist.
• Kamilla Jacobo, of Camanche High School, who will go on to the University of Iowa with a pre-med focus to study psychology and brain sciences.
• Kaylee Wilkins, a Prince of Peace student, who is planning to study nursing at Clinton Community College.
Speak Out Against Suicide began offering scholarships in 2015. At that time, the organization was able to offer two awards in the amount of $500 each and they were limited to only Camanche High School students. This year, however, board members decided to make the scholarships available to students of several other schools in the area, including Prince of Peace and those in Camanche, Clinton and Maquoketa in Iowa, plus Fulton and Erie in Illinois. Speak Out Against Suicide Outreach Coordinator Shawn Felts reached out to each of these schools to get them to offer the scholarships..
Board President Linda Kramer says choosing who would win the scholarships was a very difficult decision. The choice of who would be awarded was a community service-based decision. The board considered how the applicants were involved in their communities, and how their plans for the future align with the organization’s mission. Of the many factors the board took into consideration when choosing the winners, the only thing they didn’t place any importance on was any applicant’s grade-point average
Nikki Carber, Speak Out Against Suicide’s founder, says everything they do and offer is funded by donations from the community. This includes those generated by their suicide awareness gala held each spring as well as their annual walk each fall. This year, the walk will take place in Camanche on Sept. 25 and the decision was made at the last board meeting that all of the walk’s proceeds will be put toward the organization’s next scholarships.
For more information on Speak Out Against Suicide’s events or to donate to the group in support of its approaching 10-year anniversary, go to speakoutiowa.org or facebook.com/SpeakOutCamancheIA. Reach them by phone at (563) 259-8255.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.