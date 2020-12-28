SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Matthew French of Camanche was named to the University of Sioux Falls' Fall 2020 Dean's List.
French is majoring in Sports Management. He is among more than 600 students named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List. To qualify, students must earn a term grade-point average of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.
Local students named to Wartburg's Dean's List
WAVERLY - Wartburg College has recognized more than 500 students who were named to the 2020 Fall Term Dean's List.
Local students earning this honor are:
DeWitt
Rachel Green
Easton Necker
Lowden
Tessa Fields
Makayla Schluter
Polo, Illinois
Tucker Mumford
Preston
Wyatt Schmidt
The list honors students who earned a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or above in at least four course credits during the term.
