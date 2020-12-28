Education digest logo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Matthew French of Camanche was named to the University of Sioux Falls' Fall 2020 Dean's List.

French is majoring in Sports Management. He is among more than 600 students named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List. To qualify, students must earn a term grade-point average of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.

Local students named to Wartburg's Dean's List

WAVERLY - Wartburg College has recognized more than 500 students who were named to the 2020 Fall Term Dean's List.

Local students earning this honor are:

DeWitt

Rachel Green

Easton Necker

Lowden

Tessa Fields

Makayla Schluter

Polo, Illinois

Tucker Mumford

Preston

Wyatt Schmidt

The list honors students who earned a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or above in at least four course credits during the term. 

