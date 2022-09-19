CLINTON - The Clinton Public Library's Friends bookstore is open during September, with shoppers able to fill a bag for $3.
The bookstore is located in the basement of the library, 306 Eighth Ave. South, and open Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays from 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The bookstore contains gently used books and audio-visual materials. The books are categorized to facilitate browsing. Every month, a different genre is on sale.
Money raised through selling the books supports library materials and activities. Donations of clean, entertaining fiction and relevant non-fiction are always welcome.
