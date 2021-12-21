Irma Geerts

At the Dec. 15 meeting of Fulton's Red Hats group, a surprise 85th birthday celebration was held for Irma Geerts, long-time member and past leader of the club. The club's Christmas meeting was held at Andrea Evans' home in Thomson, Illinois. She prepared the lunch and made the red velvet cake. Christmas music was enjoyed during the afternoon. After lunch the members had a White Elephant gift exchange and topped off the afternoon with games of Bingo.

