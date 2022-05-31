FULTON, Ill. — The Fulton Red Hats group met at Manny's Restaurant in Savanna, Illinois, for its monthly meeting May 25.
Fifteen members were present as they celebrated the 90th birthday of member Kathy Schoening. She was presented with balloons, and a special cake was shared by all members. After lunch, some of the members toured the Savanna Museum and Cultural Center.
Generally, the meetings are the fourth Wednesday of each month at various restaurants in the area. Anyone wishing to join Fulton Red Hats can call (815) 589-3360.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.