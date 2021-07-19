CLINTON – Fulton Red Hat members will meet at Jenny’s Restaurant in Clinton at 12:30 p.m. July 28.
Current members are also from Thomson, Illinois; Savanna, Illinois; and Clinton.
New members are welcome.
Rev. Eugene Rall, age 94 of Davenport, formerly of Clinton, passed away Sunday. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 PM Wednesday July 21st at Pape Funeral Home. Services 1:30 PM Thursday at St. John Lutheran Church.
SUN PRAIRIE [mdash] Joan Mildred (Williston) Arb, resident of Hyland Crossing Assisted Living Facility, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin former resident of Savanna, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the age of 75. Mary Alice Williston, longtime resident of Crystal Lake…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.