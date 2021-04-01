DEWITT — The Genesis VNA Bright Beginnings program and Scott County Kids Nest program of Scott, Clinton, and Jackson counties have earned the Iowa Family Support Credential.
The recognition is awarded to family support and parent-education programs that are validated through an external evaluation to be in substantial adherence to the Iowa Family Support Standards.
The standards are based on the most up-to-date, evidence-based practice in the family support field. When programs adhere to state standards, it indicates that the program is providing high-quality services that will result in positive outcomes for young children and their families, said Tera Weets, supervisor of child and family services, at Genesis VNA.
A peer review was conducted by trained peers from Iowa to validate the program’s adherence to the standards. The Iowa Family Support Credential is valid for five years.
“The Bright Beginnings team is passionate about supporting families in their quest to be self-sufficient,’’ said Weets. “Earning this credential demonstrates that the work we do is of the highest quality and that we produce positive outcomes, making differences in the lives of families we work with.
