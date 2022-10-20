CLINTON – The Skyline Center, 2600 N. Fourth St., is hosting a ghost adventure fundraiser for the Skyline Foundation from 4 to 11:55 p.m. Nov. 5.
Come on a tour with the Iowa City Ghost Hunters and see how the paranormal investigating is done. You will be able to see equipment and see a different side of the old Schick Hospital (currently the Skyline Administration Building). The building is extremely interesting with spirits that love to move about and let you know they are there. All proceeds will benefit the individuals that Skyline serves.
Cost is a $25 donation per person. For more information, email Tricia Kane at tkane@skylinecenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.