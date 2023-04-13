GOOSE LAKE - The Goose Lake senior citizens met recently with 19 in attendance. Blood pressure readings were taken. A moment of silence was held for four members who died in a car accident last year leaving a senior meeting.
Birthday wishes went to Donna Aude. Bridge winners were LuAnn Farrell and Carol Struve, 500 winners were Joanne Corey, Betty Banowetz and Beverly Goffinet and the door prize was awarded to Betty Wiebers.
The group will meet at noon April 19 for a potluck and card playing. Members are asked to bring a dish to pass. If you do not want to participate in the potluck, you may come at 1 p.m. for card playing. All seniors are welcome to attend. For more information, contact Marie Bormann at (563) 577-2262 or Jan Bormann at (563) 577-2243.
