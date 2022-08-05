GOOSE LAKE — The Goose Lake senior citizens met recently with 19 in attendance.
Marilyn Hoffman was welcomed to the group. Duetta Banowetz’s husband, Ronald, recently passed away. Thoughts and prayers went to the family. Pat Funnell returned after a serious car accident.
Blood pressure readings were taken. Peggy and Kevin Jenkins celebrated their anniversary July 11. Carol Struve celebrated her birthday July 10. Winners in 500 were Donna Rock, Lucille Schoel, Bonnie Murphy and Ken Banowetz.
The group will meet at noon Aug. 17 for a potluck. Bring a dish to share. Card playing will begin at 1 p.m. All seniors are welcome to attend.
