Goose Lake Senior Citizens meet Jan. 19
GOOSE LAKE — The Goose Lake senior citizens met recently and celebrated Christmas with 23 in attendance.
Blood pressure readings were taken. Jan Bormann celebrated her birthday. The group will meet at 1 p.m. Jan. 19 for Bridge and 500. No potluck will be held.
All seniors are welcome. In case of a cancellation due to the weather, call Carol Struve (563) 577-2387, Ken or Betty Banowetz (563) 577-2233, Marie Bormann (563) 577-2262 or Jan Bormann (563) 577-2243. A cancellation announcement will also be on KMAQ radio.
NARVRE meeting is Jan. 6
CAMANCHE — The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet Jan. 6 at Imperial Lanes. The menu will include meatloaf.
