GOOSE LAKE — The Goose Lake senior citizens met recently with 16 present. Duane Feugen was newcomer to the group.
Thoughts and prayers went to the families of Toby Goffinet and Rufus Kruse, who recently passed away. Blood pressure readings were taken. June birthdays were celebrated by Joan Slapnicka, Betty Wiebers, Beverly Goffinet and Shirlie Andresen. Doris and Joe Hoffmann celebrated their 61st anniversary. 500 winners included Lucille Schoel, Betty Banowetz and Rita Powers and door prize was awarded to Wayne Schoel.
The group will meet at noon July 19 at the Goose Lake Community Center followed by card playing at 1 p.m. All seniors are welcome to attend.
