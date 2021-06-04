GOOSE LAKE - The Goose Lake senior citizens met recently with 32 in attendance. Rufus Kruse celebrated his 100th birthday, Donna Ehrhart celebrated her 91st birthday and Donna and Ben Ehrhart celebrated their 71st anniversary.
Other anniversaries were celebrated by Bonnie and Al Murphy and Duetta and Ron Banowetz. Blood pressure readings were taken. 500 winners were Lois Meyermann, Ben Ehrhart and Donna Rock. Bridge winners were Rufus Kruse and Lu Ann Farrell and door prize winner was Pat Bahnsen.
The next meeting will begin at 1 p.m. June 16. No potluck will be held but attendees can bring a dessert. All seniors are welcome to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.