GOOSE LAKE — The Goose Lake senior citizens met recently with 23 in attendance. Blood pressure readings were taken.
Newcomer to the group was Eleanor Kurtz.
Phyllis Schneden, Ken Banowetz, Jan Wede, Duetta Banowetz, Bonnie Murphy, Carol Struve and Jan Bormann celebrated February birthdays.
500 winners were Shirlie Andresen, Duetta Banowetz and Donna Ehrhart. Bridge winners were Rufus Kruse and Carol Struve and the door prize was awarded to Joan Slapnicka.
The group will meet at 1 p.m. March 16 at the Goose Lake Community Center for an afternoon of card playing. All senior citizens are welcome to attend.
