Goose Lake Senior Citizens meet set for May 17
GOOSE LAKE — The Goose Lake senior citizens met recently with 17 in attendance.
Blood pressure readings were taken. A moment of silence was held for member Janice Still, who recently passed away. April birthdays were celebrated by Betty Banowetz, Pat Funnel, Lucille Schoel and Donna Rock. 500 winners were Pat Driscoll, Jan Bormann and Duetta Banowetz.
Lucille Schoel won the door prize. Rufus Kruse will celebrate his 102nd birthday at the May 17 meeting. Kruse has been attending the group meetings since May 17, 2006, traveling from Marshalltown. Well wishes were sent to Phyllis Schneiden.
A potluck will begin at noon May 17 at the Goose Lake Community Center, followed by card playing. All seniors are welcome to attend. For more information, contact Marie Bormann at (563) 577-2262 or Jan Bormann at (563) 577-2243.
