GOOSE LAKE – The Goose Lake senior citizens met recently with 21 in attendance.
The group celebrated its 18th anniversary on Oct. 19. A potluck dinner was held at noon followed by card playing. Blood pressure readings were taken.
Duetta Banowetz and LuAnn Farrell celebrated October birthdays. 500 winners were Phyllis Schneden, Donna Rock and Duetta Banowetz. Bridge winners were Carol Struve and LuAnn Farrell and the door prize was awarded to Bonnie Murphy.
The group will meet Nov. 16 at the Goose Lake Community Center for a potluck at noon followed by card playing. Bring a covered dish to share. All seniors are welcome to attend.
