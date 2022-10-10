GOOSE LAKE - The Goose Lake senior citizens met recently at the Goose Lake Community Center with 19 in attendance.
Blood pressure readings were taken. Bonnie Murphy and Beverly Goffinet recently attended their 65th class of 1957 reunion. 500 winners were Rita Powers, Joanne Corey, Ken Banowetz and Jan Bormann. Bridge winners were Marilyn Peters and Jan Wede and the door prize was awarded to Pat Funnell.
The group will meet at noon Oct. 19 for a potluck dinner followed by card playing at 1 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to pass. All seniors are invited to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.