GOOSE LAKE – The Goose Lake senior citizens met May 17 with 17 in attendance. Marilyn Peters celebrated her 90th birthday and Rufus Kruse celebrated his 102nd birthday.
Others celebrating birthdays included Peggy Jenkins, Doris Hoffmann and Joanne Corey. Bonnie and Al Murphy celebrated their 64th anniversary. Thoughts and prayers went to Shirlie Andresen who recently lost her husband, Andy Andresen. 500 winners were Bonnie Murphy, Wayne Schoel and Rita Powers and the door prize was awarded to Betty Banowetz.
The group will meet June 21 at noon for a potluck followed by card playing at 1 p.m. Bring a dish to share. All seniors are invited to attend.
