GOOSE LAKE - The Goose Lake senior citizens met Nov. 16.
A Thanksgiving dinner was shared. Blood pressure readings were taken. November birthdays were celebrated by Marie Bormann and Janice Still and Claire Butz, who celebrated his 90th birthday. Anniversaries were celebrated by Lucille and Wayne Schoel and Marie and Andy Bormann. 500 winners included Shirley Andresen, Joan Slapnicka, Bonnie Murphy, Jan Bormann and Betty Banowetz.
The group will meet at noon Dec. 21 at the Goose Lake Community Center for a Christmas potluck and afternoon of card playing. All seniors are welcome to attend.
