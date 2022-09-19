GOOSE LAKE - The Goose Lake senior citizens met recently for a potluck and afternoon of playing cards with 25 in attendance. Marie Bormann gave the dinner prayer and let the Pledge of Allegiance.
Newcomers to the group include John and Pam Kyarsgaard, Bill and Mary Ruddy and Marilyn Hoffman. Shirlie and Andy Andresen celebrated their anniversary Aug. 7. Bonnie Murphy celebrated her birthday Aug. 23. 500 winners were Rita Powers, Bonnie Murphy and Lucille Schoel. Bridge winners were LuAnn Farrell and Rufus Kruse and the door prize went to Carol Struve.
The group will meet Wednesday, Sept. 21. A potluck will begin at noon followed by card playing at 1 p.m. All seniors are welcome to attend; please bring a dish to share.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.