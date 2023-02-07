GOOSE LAKE - The Goose Lake senior citizens met recently with 18 members present to celebrate 18 years of meeting at the Goose Lake Community Center.
Peggy Jenkins took blood pressure readings. Loren Peters celebrated his 90th birthday Jan. 11.
Marie and Andy Bormann recently celebrated their 63rd anniversary. A moment of silence was held for past member Eleanor Kurtz who recently died. 500 winners were Joanne Corey, Doris Hoffmann and Marilyn Peters and the door prize was awarded to Duetta Banowetz.
The group meets at noon on the third Wednesday of each month for a potluck followed by card playing at 1 p.m. If there is a date change the group will be notified. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share. The group will meet Feb. 15 and all seniors are welcome to attend.
