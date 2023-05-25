MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — "Grease" is scheduled to open Timber Lake Playhouse's Summer Mainstage season on June 1.
"Grease" is a rock and roll high school musical celebration of growin’ up, cruisin’ with friends and goin’ steady. TLP’s production will feature songs from the 1978 motion picture, including “Sandy,” the Academy Award nominated song “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” and “You’re the One That I Want”, both of which were No. 1 hits on the Billboard Top 100 list. These songs will be heard in addition to the songs made famous by the original stage production including “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightnin’” and “We Go Together.”
“We have been waiting for 'Grease' to become available for TLP to produce for several years,” said TLP Executive Director Dan Danielowski. “When our first choice for the 2023 opening show wasn’t available, we tried one more time to get 'Grease' and were successful.”
TLP’s production of 'Grease' is directed and choreographed by Daniel Gold, with music direction by Oliver Townsend. The production features scenic design by Dan Danielowski, lighting design by Dylan Carter and sound design by Tyler Malone. Chelsey Steinmetz will return as production stage manager.
Information and tickets for all Timber Lake events are available online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the Box Office at (815) 244-2035. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.