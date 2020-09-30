GREEN ISLAND — Enjoy leaf color changes and fall bird migration while paddling at Green Island from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 6.
Jackson County naturalists will guide participants on the marsh waters. Bring your own canoe or kayak, or you can borrow a canoe or kayak from the conservation department. The program is free and registration is required 48 hours in advance. Participants are asked to practice social distancing.
Contact Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 to register or for more information.
Green Island Wildlife Management Area is located 6 miles north of Sabula on Highway 52. Signs will be up in the park directing people to the paddle event location (east parking lot).
Birding program for youths
MAQUOKETA — Youths ages 8 and older are invited to join a naturalist in learning more about bird watching and the bird species of Iowa at 9 a.m. Oct. 9 at the Hurstville Interpretive Center.
The class is free. Participants are asked to practice social distancing. Contact Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 to register or for more information. The Hurstville Interpretive Center is located 1 mile north of Maquoketa off U.S. 61.
