A trio of environmental disasters have wreaked havoc within our community and caused mass tree mortality. The emerald ash borer’s widespread devastation of trees this year was very apparent up until derecho’s hurricane force winds toppled hundreds of trees within our city. In addition, the ecosystem-wide damage of the 2019 flood became apparent this summer as thousands of trees died within the Mississippi River floodplain.
Prior to Aug. 10, dead and dying ash trees were conspicuous in just about every neighborhood in Clinton. Two species of ash trees, green and white, that are abundant and scattered throughout our city, were dying at an alarming rate. The culprit was an immigrant beetle known as the emerald ash borer.
The emerald ash borer was first confirmed in Iowa in 2010 and now has spread to over 75% of the state. This metallic green wood boring beetle is native to Asia. Adult beetles live on the outside of the tree and feed on the leaves. Larvae live under the bark and feed on the living plant tissue, their tunneling and feeding is what ultimately kills the tree. This beetle has killed hundreds of ash trees within our community.
On Aug. 10, derecho’s hurricane force winds cloaked the ash borer’s damage and caused hundreds of trees to topple in our city in just a matter of minutes. Winds reaching nearly 100 miles per hour caused trees to collapse and/or break in half. The skeletons of these dead trees will be around for a long time as a reminder of one of the worst climatic events ever to impact Clinton.
Not to be outdone by an insect and a wind storm, the aftershock of the record setting 2019 flooding along the Mississippi River flaunted its devastation by killing thousands of trees within the floodplain. High water extended for many months during last summer’s growing season and killed even the most flood tolerant of species, the silver maple.
The carnage of silver maple in our floodplain due to flooding is a bad omen. Construction of the locks and dams in the 1930s increased commercial navigation by raising Mississippi River water levels that led to the destruction of many tree species that could not tolerate flooding. Silver maple became the dominant species within the floodplain because it is more tolerant to flooding.
A mature silver maple forest now dominates our Mississippi River floodplain area. Maples are softwoods and short-lived species (100 years) compared to hardwoods, such as oaks (hundreds of years). A constant threat to large areas where trees die is the invasion of exotic weeds such as reed canary grass and Japanese hops. These aggressive invaders prevent new tree seedlings from sprouting by covering the landscape and thwarting any potential for regeneration of trees.
The future of our floodplain forest and trees within our community is a major concern to natural resource managers. Nature will continue to test our capability to adapt to change and will deliver new challenges to battle our resources and science. If you are a tree lover, you might want to go outside and hug your favorite tree.
