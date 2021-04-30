DIXON, Iowa — A Grounded in Nature program will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 1 at the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center in Dixon. Get ready to unwind during the electronics-free program.
Connecting with nature and disconnecting with electronics can enhance well-being and relax the mind and body. This program will focus on helping you connect with yourself and with nature through mindfulness, forest bathing/hiking, and yoga. Participants will be active during this program, so dress comfortably and bring your own yoga mat or blanket and water bottle. This program is open to ages 10 and above who need a chance to unwind. Registration is limited and required by calling (563) 328-3286.
The Wapsi River Environmental Education Center can be found six miles south of Wheatland or one mile northwest of Dixon by taking County Road Y4E, then turning north at 52nd Avenue and following the signs for about one mile.
