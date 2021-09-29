CLINTON — The Clinton Public Library has the following programs coming up in October:
Mummy Grab & Go Bag. Halloween Mummies are a fun and quick craft. This grab & go bag will include a glass container, gauze, googly eyes and an LED light. You will need to provide scissors and glue, but you can also use tape. You can pick up grab bags by the front desk at the Clinton Public Library or the Lyons Branch Library starting Friday, Oct. 1. Supplies are limited and the bags are available until gone.
#52Stories. The #52Stories genealogy project provides the inspiration you need to write down one story every week for a year. You can do this in a handwritten journal, blog, voice or video recordings. During this meeting we will chat about what we are doing with our own #52Stories project. This meeting will be held at Hy-Vee Market Grille, 901 S. Fourth St., Clinton, on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 1:30-3 p.m. Please call us at 242-5355 for details and to sign up for October.
Lyons Reads Book Club. The Lyons Reads Book Club is relaxed and we have fun conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group. This meeting will be held at Hy-Vee Market Grille, 901 S. Fourth St., Clinton, on Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 5-6:30 p.m. Please call 242-5355 for details and to sign up for October.
