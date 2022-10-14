OCT. 15 AND 16
• Halloween weekend at Rock Creek Campground and Marina, Camanche. Come check out the Felix Adler Children’s Museum painting staff from noon-2 p.m. Saturday. This is free to all of our guests but donations are appreciated.
OCT. 15
• Vince Jetter Community Center annual pumpkin giveaway, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. across the street from the center, 311 S. Third St., first row of the parking lot.
OCT. 20
• Halloween Sip n’ Stroll, 5-7 p.m. in downtown Clinton. Put on your costumes, grab your friends and sample wines and other beverages at many downtown businesses.
OCT. 22
• Zombie Archery, 1 p.m. at the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center in Dixon, Iowa. Learn how to use a bow and arrow in this Halloween-themed, informative, and fun hands-on class. You’ll learn safety and proper archery techniques according to National Archery in the Schools Program guidelines. Children must be in the fourth grade and above to participate and accompanied by an adult. Adults are welcome to participate as well. Your target will be Zombies. This program is free and weather permitting. Park in Parking Lot A and meet at the observatory. Registration is limited and required by calling (563) 328-3286.
• Trick or Treat at the Airport, Clinton Municipal Airport, 2000 S. 60th St., Clinton, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Airplane rides are $35 per person.
OCT. 28
• Downtown Clinton trick-or-treat, 3-5 p.m. at downtown Clinton retailers.
• Lyons Trick or Treat on the Avenue, 3-5 p.m.
• Mac 94.7 FM’s Treat Street, 5:30 p.m. at Quality Inn and Suites, 2200 Lincoln Way, Clinton. Free entry for all.
OCT. 29
• Trick-or-treat with Hy-Vee, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hy-Vee, 901 S. Fourth St., Clinton.
• Trunk or Treat at Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton, Illinois, will host a trunk or treat from 2-4 p.m. All children 12 and under are welcome to dress in costume and trick-or-treat from the trunks of dozens of cars in a safe environment.
• Trunk or treat at Fulton Fire Department and EMS, 3-6 p.m. at the Fulton Fire Department. Pumpkin bowling, apple cider, games and a maze.
• Trunk or treat at First Christian Reformed Church, Fulton, Illinois, 6-8 p.m.
• City of Clinton trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• City of Fulton, Illinois trick or treat, 6-8 p.m.
OCT. 31
• Clinton Mardi Gras Halloween Parade, 6:30 p.m.
• Imperial Lanes Halloween trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m. Imperial Lanes, Camanche, 1823 S. Washington Blvd., Camanche.
