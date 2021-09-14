MAQUOKETA- The prairie has many faces throughout the seasons, and late September is one of the best, according to Jackson County Conservation.
At 6 p.m. Sept. 23, residents can bring in the fall season by visiting Hamilton Prairie with Dr. Ray Hamilton and Jackson County Conservation.
Hamilton’s Prairie has been managed as a biological preserve with a mixture of remnant and reconstructed high-quality prairie. Meet by Ray’s buildings off 288th Avenue, Maquoketa, right across the street from Codfish Hollow Barnstormers.
For registration or information, contact Tony Vorwald at tony@jacksonccb.com
