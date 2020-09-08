Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the morning, then some lingering showers still possible this afternoon. High 59F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.